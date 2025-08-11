PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.94.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

