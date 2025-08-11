Q3 Earnings Estimate for WWW Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WWW stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,651,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

