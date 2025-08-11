Q3 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Lowered by Roth Capital

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

NYSE ZBH opened at $99.14 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

