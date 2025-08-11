Q4 Earnings Estimate for Fox Factory Issued By Roth Capital

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 6,413.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,480 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,252,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 343,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 821,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after acquiring an additional 261,140 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

