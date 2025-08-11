Q4 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy Lifted by Roth Capital

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.6%

CWEN stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 269.23%.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,798,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 814,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 359,876 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 549,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 522,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 470,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 336,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

