Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 114.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 634,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,936,000 after purchasing an additional 338,521 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 135.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 85,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qorvo by 184.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

QRVO stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

