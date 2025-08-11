Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTWO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.43.

TTWO stock opened at $217.37 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $141.34 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.53.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

