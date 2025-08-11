Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

YETI Stock Down 0.0%

YETI opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. YETI has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,356,000. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,090,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,507,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,878 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 780.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in YETI by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,072 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

