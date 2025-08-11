Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.50. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,151,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 92,477 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 253,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 544,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

