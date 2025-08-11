Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTOFree Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at $143,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 996.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

