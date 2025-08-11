Reviewing Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shore Bancshares and Freedom Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Freedom Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $326.48 million 1.57 $43.89 million $1.61 9.55 Freedom Financial $66.41 million 1.28 $4.71 million $0.60 19.83

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Freedom Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 15.98% 10.98% 0.99% Freedom Financial 6.54% 5.24% 0.40%

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Freedom Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers trust, asset management, and financial planning services; treasury management services, such as merchant card processing, remote deposit capture, and ACH origination, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

