RGC Resources (RGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RGC Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of RGC Resources worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.