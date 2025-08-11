Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

RIVN opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after acquiring an additional 689,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,030,000. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

