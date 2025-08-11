Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Cut to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $345.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $333.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.28. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,818 shares of company stock worth $1,944,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

