Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of TACT Q3 Earnings

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAct Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 18.00%.

TACT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 544,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

