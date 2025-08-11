Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for BBSI Earnings

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BBSI opened at $47.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $569,196.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,490.16. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $526,280.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,352.80. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,470 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 11,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

