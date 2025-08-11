Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Outlook for TSE:TRU Earnings

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRU – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Trulieve Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance
Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trulieve Cannabis
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.