Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $89,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $46,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Saia by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $283.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day moving average is $334.45. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

