Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 58.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $48,938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after acquiring an additional 861,770 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

