Sapiens International (SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPNS opened at $26.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.93. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 254,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 382,138 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

