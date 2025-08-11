Schroders’ (SDR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.24) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 373 ($5.01) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 390 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.67) to GBX 337 ($4.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 387 ($5.20).

Schroders Stock Performance

LON SDR opened at GBX 396.60 ($5.33) on Friday. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 428.80 ($5.76). The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 360.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £252.28 ($339.18). Insiders acquired 185 shares of company stock valued at $70,039 over the last three months. 43.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

