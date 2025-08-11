Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of Crocs Q4 Earnings

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $13.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2026 earnings at $12.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $75.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crocs has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. Crocs’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

