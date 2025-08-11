Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senestech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Senestech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $4.69 on Friday. Senestech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Senestech had a negative net margin of 289.01% and a negative return on equity of 200.43%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Senestech will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senestech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Senestech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

