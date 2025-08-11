Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Raised to GBX 215

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.89) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Serco Group

Serco Group Stock Up 1.4%

LON:SRP opened at GBX 219 ($2.94) on Friday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.60 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.41. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 9.74 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Serco Group will post 17.552759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Serco Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.