Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Raised to GBX 215

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.89) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Serco Group
Serco Group Stock Up 1.4%
Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 9.74 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Serco Group will post 17.552759 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Serco Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.