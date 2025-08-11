Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported GBX 1.85 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 80.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gore Street Energy Storage Fund will post 2.9007634 earnings per share for the current year.
About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.
