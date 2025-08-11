Similarweb (SMWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter. Similarweb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 71.14% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Similarweb stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $604.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMWB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

