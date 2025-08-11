SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,373,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 34,225 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

