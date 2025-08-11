Stantec (STN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.570-3.670 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at $109.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. Stantec has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.1612 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Stantec by 1,504.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

