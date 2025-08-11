Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) versus Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Financial Analysis

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tyson Foods and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods 0 12 2 0 2.14 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Tyson Foods currently has a consensus target price of $61.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Tyson Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Tyson Foods has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyson Foods and Steakholder Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods $53.31 billion 0.38 $800.00 million $2.20 25.93 Steakholder Foods $10,000.00 165.02 -$8.52 million N/A N/A

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Tyson Foods and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods 1.45% 7.49% 3.77% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Steakholder Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

