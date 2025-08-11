Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

Celsius Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of CELH opened at $51.95 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

