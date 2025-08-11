Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7,142.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,412. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $315,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,676. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,902 shares of company stock worth $923,782. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

