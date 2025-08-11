StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 179.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $89.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $100.40.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,454.72. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,552. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

