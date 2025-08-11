Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of SMC opened at $24.43 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $455.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,106.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

