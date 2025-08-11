Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $52.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $59.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9088 per share. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.31%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

