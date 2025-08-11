Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $374.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.52. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $394.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,807,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,353,000 after buying an additional 577,257 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 6,621.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,638,000 after buying an additional 299,143 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

