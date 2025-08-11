The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,870,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after buying an additional 4,293,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,322,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,108,845 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,619,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after buying an additional 555,195 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Celeste A. Clark acquired 83,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,570. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neil Campbell acquired 25,640 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,452.97. The trade was a 68.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Hain Celestial Group

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.