Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 2.8%

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $576 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 336,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,098. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $491,800. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

