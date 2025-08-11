Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives $69.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

TDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,234,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tidewater by 69.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after buying an additional 1,598,513 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Tidewater by 8.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,750,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 286,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 867,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tidewater has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

