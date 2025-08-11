Top Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – August 9th

Get alerts:

Expedia Group, Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival, and Wynn Resorts are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, or manage lodging properties such as hotels, resorts, and motels. Their market performance is driven by industry metrics like occupancy rates, average daily room rates, and broader travel and tourism trends, making them sensitive to economic cycles and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $26.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5,405.91. 186,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,569.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,095.71. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,394.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.47. 1,957,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,753. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.26.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 18,048,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,669,816. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

