Top Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 9th

Walmart, CRH, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, Under Armour, and ON are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell apparel, footwear and equipment for outdoor recreation—things like hiking, camping, fishing and adventure sports. Investors often treat them as consumer-discretionary plays, since their performance hinges on factors such as seasonal demand, tourism trends and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,392,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088,264. The firm has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,683,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,455. CRH has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. 9,318,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,754. Affirm has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -344.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.37. 2,746,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,532. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.97.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 5,960,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,559. Kroger has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85.

Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Shares of UAA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 61,833,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,369. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 6,706,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,354. ON has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.24.

