Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Trade Desk Stock Down 38.6%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 20.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Trade Desk by 21.2% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 95.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

