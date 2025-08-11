UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.61.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.05 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,803.90. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

