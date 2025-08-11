UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 1.3%

RUN stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,896. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.