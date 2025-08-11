UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBI

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.1%

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.25. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.99 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.