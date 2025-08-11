US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,884 Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avient were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after acquiring an additional 882,234 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,209,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 204,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $8,344,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Avient Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Avient’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

