US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enovis were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovis by 266.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Enovis by 506.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enovis by 144.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Enovis by 57.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENOV opened at $28.49 on Monday. Enovis Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

