US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

