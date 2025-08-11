US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 40.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ciena by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,469 shares of company stock worth $2,817,891 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $95.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

