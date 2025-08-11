US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $581,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $64.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $281.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 61.72% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

