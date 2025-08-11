US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stepan were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stepan by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 781.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. Stepan Company has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $82.08.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $594.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

